EU drug regulator approves first COVID shot for 5-11 year olds
Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 17:18 IST
The EU's drug regulator on Thursday approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, opening the way for them to be given a first shot as Europe battles surging infections.
