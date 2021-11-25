France's Veran says COVID-19 spreading again quickly
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 17:23 IST
French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday the COVID-19 virus was spreading quickly again in France.
"We still have fate in our hands," Veran told reporters at the start of a news conference to detail measures to limit the spread of the epidemic.
