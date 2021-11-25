Left Menu

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 17:34 IST
French Health Minister Veran: France has enough COVID vaccine supply
Image Credit: Instagram / olivierveran
French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that France had enough COVID-19 vaccine doses in supply as the country is about to launch a booster shot campaign for all adults in the hope to contain a new wave of the disease.

During a news conference, Veran said France had about 25 million doses at its disposal. As of today, a little more than six million people have received a booster shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

