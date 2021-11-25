Left Menu

France makes COVID-19 booster shots available to all adults

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 17:36 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French Health Minister Olivier Veran confirmed on Thursday that COVID-19 booster shots will be made available to all adults starting this week-end, with the government hoping that the move will help contain a new wave of the disease.

Veran also said during a news conference that the delay between a full vaccination programme and a booster shot will be shortened to five months instead of six.

