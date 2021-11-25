Left Menu

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 17:42 IST
French Health Minister Veran: COVID face masks to become compulsory again indoors
Image Credit: Instagram / olivierveran
French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that COVID-19 face masks will become compulsory again in many places and notably indoors to help contain a new wave of the coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, access to Christmas markets will become dependent on people carrying a health pass, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

