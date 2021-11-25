Left Menu

French health regulator to examine COVID vaccine for 5-11 year olds

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 17:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • France

France's medical ethics body and health regulator will examine whether or not children in France aged five to 11 should have the COVID-19 vaccine, health minister Olivier Veran said.

Veran added on Thursday that any vaccination of children in France aged five to 11 would not take place before 2022. Earlier on Thursday, the European Union's drug regulator approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for five to 11 year olds, opening the way for them to be given a first shot as the region battles surging infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

