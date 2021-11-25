The EU's drug regulator on Thursday approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's, COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as five, even as the World Health Organisation warned the priority should remain to inoculate all adults and vulnerable people first. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

* Germany crossed the somber threshold of 100,000 COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, putting pressure on hospitals particularly in eastern and southern Germany, and posing a challenge for the new government. * Some Dutch hospitals have halted chemotherapy treatments and organ transplants to free up intensive care beds for a surging number of COVID-19 patients, an official said.

* France is set to announce that booster shots will be made available to all adults, along with stricter rules on face masks and health pass checks to curb the fifth wave, sources told Reuters. * The European Commission will propose that EU residents need booster jabs to travel to another country in the bloc next summer and that COVID-19 vaccine certificates last for nine months following full vaccination, an EU official told Reuters.

AMERICAS * Cuba has vaccinated nearly its entire population with home-grown inoculations, prompting tourists to return to Cuba as authorities reopened its borders last week after a nearly two-year hiatus.

* Protesters looted shops and set up burning barricades overnight on France's Caribbean island of Martinique, France Info reported, as demonstrations against COVID-19 protocols intensified. * Millions of Americans got booster shots at a near-record pace after the Biden administration expanded eligibility last week, but health officials remained concerned about climbing infections ahead of the winter holidays.

* Pfizer Inc has sued a long-time employee for allegedly stealing confidential documents, including some related to its vaccine. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Kazakh dissident Aron Atabek has died in hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19, less than two months after being released from prison where he had spent 15 years, rights activists said. * Sales at Japan's supermarket and department stores rose in October as the end of restrictions lifted consumption, but the modest rebound suggested a full recovery will take time.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * As deliveries of vaccines to Africa finally pick up, many nations are struggling with the logistics of accelerating their inoculation campaigns, the head of Africa's disease control body said.

* South African scientists detected a new variant in small numbers and are working to understand its potential implications. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday that Canada had given full approval to its vaccine for people aged over 18, making it the first full approval for the vaccine globally. * Turkey's domestically developed vaccine, Turkovac, has applied for emergency authorization, its health minister said, adding he hoped it would be available by year-end.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * A tech shares bounce carried European equities higher on Thursday, following similar gains on Wall Street and Asia and helped also by a small pullback in the dollar from a 17-month high.

* Japan's government will unveil on Friday its first extra budget for this fiscal year, with spending worth $312.04 billion, a draft was seen by Reuters showed. * South Korea's central bank raised interest rates for the second time since the pandemic began and revised up its inflation outlook.

* Sweden's central bank left policy unchanged, arguing that currently, above-target inflation would ease back next year and penciling in its first rate hike since the pandemic struck for the end of 2024. * Surging infections in Germany are weighing on consumer morale, dampening business prospects in the Christmas shopping season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)