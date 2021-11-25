Dutch health experts advise tighter lockdown against COVID-19 surge

Dutch health experts have advised the government to close restaurants and non-essential stores by 5 p.m. as part of tighter lockdown measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, national broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to announce new measures to slow new infections, which are currently at record highs, on Friday.

