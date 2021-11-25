Left Menu

Dutch health experts advise tighter lockdown against COVID-19 surge

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 25-11-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 17:51 IST
Dutch health experts advise tighter lockdown against COVID-19 surge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Dutch health experts have advised the government to close restaurants and non-essential stores by 5 p.m. as part of tighter lockdown measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, national broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to announce new measures to slow new infections, which are currently at record highs, on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021