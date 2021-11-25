Left Menu

Hazare admitted in Pune hospital after chest pain, condition stable

He is stable and likely to be discharged in 2 to 3 days, said Dr Grant, chief cardiologist and managing trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-11-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 18:56 IST
Social activist Anna Hazare was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Thursday following chest pain and later underwent angiography, authorities at the medical facility said.

The anti-corruption crusader, admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic, is stable after a procedure done to remove a minor blockage in his coronary artery, they said.

''The 84-year-old social activist was admitted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain for the last two to three days. He was thoroughly evaluated by a team of experts,'' said a statement by Ruby Hall Clinic.

It stated that an ECG (electrocardiogram) revealed ''minor changes'' following which two doctors - P K Grant and C N Makhale - conducted an angiography, an imaging test that uses X-rays to check blood vessels, on him.

''The angiogram revealed a minor blockage in his coronary artery. The procedure was performed successfully and he is receiving the appropriate medical line of treatment. He is stable and likely to be discharged in 2 to 3 days,'' said Dr Grant, chief cardiologist and managing trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic.

