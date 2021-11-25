Left Menu

Netherlands plans 'heavy measures' to stop COVID-19 spread - minister

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 25-11-2021 20:16 IST
The Dutch government plans a set of "heavy measures" to slow the current record wave of new COVID-19 cases the country is facing, health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Thursday, but it has not made a final decision on what they will be.

"That heavy measures will be needed is beyond doubt," De Jonge told reporters in The Hague after health authorities reported more than 20,000 new cases in the past 24 hours. The government is expected to announce new restrictions on Friday.

