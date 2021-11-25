Left Menu

MP records 14 new COVID-19 cases, one death; over seven lakh inoculated

There are 102 active coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh now, the official said.With 59,038 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 2,15,88,241.According to an official release, 7,13,901 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in MP on Thursday, taking the total to 8,39,99,704.The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows Total cases 7,93,088, New cases 14, Death toll 10,528, Recoveries 7,82,458, Active cases 102, Total tests 2,15,88,241.

25-11-2021
With 14 new cases coming to light, COVID-19 infection tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,088 on Thursday, a health official said.

The death toll reached 10,528 with one new fatality, he added. The state's recovery count increased to 7,82,458 after 15 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day. There are 102 active coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh now, the official said.

With 59,038 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 2,15,88,241.

According to an official release, 7,13,901 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in MP on Thursday, taking the total to 8,39,99,704.

The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,088, New cases 14, Death toll 10,528, Recoveries 7,82,458, Active cases 102, Total tests 2,15,88,241.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

