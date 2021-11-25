Left Menu

Britain's COVID-19 cases up by nearly 10% over past week

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-11-2021 21:35 IST
Britain's COVID-19 cases up by nearly 10% over past week
Britain has reported 47,240 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Thursday, meaning cases reported between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25 were up by 9.5% compared with the previous seven days.

A further 147 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, meaning the seven-day total was down by 14.8% from the previous week.

Changes in the number of deaths typically lag those for cases. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Paul Sandle)

