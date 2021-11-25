Britain's COVID-19 cases up by nearly 10% over past week
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-11-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 21:35 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain has reported 47,240 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Thursday, meaning cases reported between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25 were up by 9.5% compared with the previous seven days.
A further 147 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, meaning the seven-day total was down by 14.8% from the previous week.
Changes in the number of deaths typically lag those for cases. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Paul Sandle)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- William Schomberg
- Paul Sandle
- Britain
Advertisement