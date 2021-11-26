France to step up border controls over COVID-19 worries

France will increase controls at its borders to try to tackle a rise in coronavirus infections, Health Minister Olivier Veran said in a televised interview on Thursday.

"We will reinforce them with multiple means," Veran told broadcaster TF1, adding that "this will be specified in the next 24 to 48 hours."

France said on Thursday it would make COVID-19 booster shots available to all adults, toughen rules on wearing face masks and ramp up health pass checks as it seeks to curb a fifth wave of infections that risks undermining its economic recovery.

