South Africa to be put on England's travel red list over new COVID variant - The Guardian
Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2021 02:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 02:18 IST
England will place South Africa under red list travel restrictions after scientists raised the alarm over the new COVID-19 variant, The Guardian reported https://bit.ly/3CQk6TN on Thursday.
The variant posed "a potentially significant threat to the vaccine programme which we have to protect at all costs," Whitehall sources were quoted as saying in the report.
