Brazil registers 303 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 26-11-2021 02:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 02:21 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil registered 303 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and 12,126 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered a total of 613,642 coronavirus deaths and 22,055,238 total confirmed cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- South American
- Health Ministry
Advertisement