Brazil registers 303 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 26-11-2021 02:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 02:21 IST
Brazil registered 303 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and 12,126 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 613,642 coronavirus deaths and 22,055,238 total confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

