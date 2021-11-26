Health News Roundup: Netherlands plans 'heavy measures' to stop COVID-19 spread - minister; Britain alarmed by new COVID-19 variant spreading in South Africa and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Netherlands plans 'heavy measures' to stop COVID-19 spread - minister

The Dutch government plans a set of "heavy measures" to slow the current record wave of new COVID-19 cases the country is facing, health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Thursday, but it has not made a final decision on what they will be. "That heavy measures will be needed is beyond doubt," De Jonge told reporters in The Hague after health authorities reported more than 20,000 new cases in the past 24 hours. The government is expected to announce new restrictions on Friday.

Britain alarmed by new COVID-19 variant spreading in South Africa

Britain on Thursday said it was concerned by a newly identified coronavirus variant spreading in South Africa that might make vaccines less effective and imperil efforts to fight the pandemic. The UK Health Security Agency said the variant, which is called B.1.1.529, has a spike protein that was dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that COVID-19 vaccines are based on.

European states add booster vaccinations, plan shots for children amid COVID surge

European countries expanded COVID-19 booster vaccinations, began plans to get shots to young children and tightened some curbs on Thursday as the continent battled a surge in coronavirus cases and concerns about its economic fallout grew. Slovakia went into a two-week lockdown, the Czech government declared a 30-day state of emergency involving early closure of bars and clubs and a ban on Christmas markets, while Germany crossed the threshold of 100,000 COVID-19-related deaths.

Expanded eligibility boosts U.S. COVID-19 booster shots ahead of holidays

Millions of Americans got COVID-19 booster shots at a near-record pace after the Biden administration expanded eligibility last week, but health officials concerned about climbing infections ahead of the winter holiday season urged more to get the additional protection. About 37.5 million people had received a booster shot in the United States as of Tuesday, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Portugal reimposes rules as COVID-19 cases rise

Portugal, which has one of the world's highest rates of vaccination against COVID-19, announced it would reimpose restrictions to stop a surge in cases, ordering all passengers flying into the country to show a negative test certificate on arrival. "It doesn't matter how successful the vaccination was, we must be aware we are entering a phase of greater risk," Prime Minister Antonio Costa told a news conference on Thursday.

Shanghai cuts tourism, eastern Chinese city limits transport on resurgent COVID

A handful of local COVID-19 cases in eastern parts of China have prompted Shanghai city to limit tourism activities and a nearby city to cut public transportation services, as China insists on zero-tolerance against letting clusters spread.

Shanghai city detected three domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms for Nov. 25, official data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Friday. The last local symptomatic infection in Shanghai was reported in August.

Vietnam says Pfizer, MSD to grant its firms licenses to produce COVID-19 pills

Drugmakers Pfizer Inc and MSD, which is known as Merck & Co Inc in the United States and Canada, have agreed to give licenses to firms in Vietnam to produce COVID-19 treatment pills, Vietnam's ministry of health said on Friday.

S.Africa detects new COVID-19 variant, implications not yet clear

South African scientists have detected a new COVID-19 variant in small numbers and are working to understand its potential implications, they said on Thursday. The variant - called B.1.1.529 - has a "very unusual constellation" of mutations, which are concerning because they could help it evade the body's immune response and make it more transmissible, scientists told reporters at a news conference.

Australia investigates new COVID-19 variant found in South Africa

Australia on Friday said it was investigating the newly identified COVID-19 variant spreading in South Africa and warned it may close its borders to travelers from the African nation if risks from the new strain rise. South African scientists are concerned the new variant could evade the body's immune response and make it more transmissible as it has a "very unusual constellation" of mutations.

When fighting COVID-19, "every day counts," Merkel warns her successors

Germany is in a phase of exponential growth in numbers of coronavirus cases, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, adding that every day counted when it came to enacting social distancing measures designed to slow its spread. Some of the outgoing conservative chancellor's allies have criticized Social Democrat Olaf Scholz's government-in-waiting for declining to extend some lockdown measures that were put in place by Merkel's government. Merkel said more social distancing measures were needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)