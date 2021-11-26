More Hungarians need to take COVID-19 booster shots - PM Orban

Hungary needs to increase the number of people taking booster shots against COVID-19 to curb infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Orban said the government would extend a special campaign making vaccinations available without any prior registration to next week. He said he would "not exclude anything" but if the spread of the virus can be curbed with vaccines then there would not be need for lockdown measures.

