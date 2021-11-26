Left Menu

More Hungarians need to take COVID-19 booster shots - PM Orban

Hungary needs to increase the number of people taking booster shots against COVID-19 to curb infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday. Orban said the government would extend a special campaign making vaccinations available without any prior registration to next week following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 12:37 IST
More Hungarians need to take COVID-19 booster shots - PM Orban
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary needs to increase the number of people taking booster shots against COVID-19 to curb infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Orban said the government would extend a special campaign making vaccinations available without any prior registration to next week following a surge in COVID-19 cases. He said he would "not exclude anything" but that if the spread of the virus can be curbed with vaccines then there will not be a need for lockdown measures.

Neighbouring Slovakia followed the example of Austria on Wednesday, ordering a two-week lockdown to quell a fast rise in COVID-19 cases. Orban said the government would make vaccines available to parents if they want their children aged between 5 and 11 be vaccinated, and has ordered 2 million doses for this purpose, with the first shipment coming next month.

The European Medicines Agency approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's, COVID-19 vaccine for the age group on Thursday. Hungary, a country of 10 million whose vaccination rate lags the European Union average, reported a record 12,637 new daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Orban's government, which faces elections in April 2022 and opposes further lockdowns for fear of stifling the economy, launched a vaccination campaign this week, offering vaccine shots without prior registration. Thursday's data showed 5.81 million people, or just under 60% of the population, have been fully vaccinated, while 2.15 million have received booster shots.

Hungary has made booster shots mandatory for healthcare workers and protective mask wearing has again been required in most indoor places since Saturday. But the changes fall short of the strict measures urged by Hungarian doctors as hospitals are filling up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021