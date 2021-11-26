Britain says new COVID-19 variant is the most significant yet found
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain said on Friday that a newly identified coronavirus variant spreading in South Africa was considered by scientists to be the most significant one yet found and so it needed to ascertain whether or not it made vaccines ineffective.
Defending a ban on flights from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that the lesson of COVID was that early action was essential.
The UK Health Security Agency said that the variant - called B.1.1.529 - has a spike protein that was dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that COVID-19 vaccines are based on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi govt sets up COVID-19 vaccination camp for devotees near Chhath puja ghat
Mizoram reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hours
India conducts over 11.89 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hrs
Fewer than 1 mln U.S. kids get COVID-19 shot in first eligible week, White House projects
Health News Roundup: Ontario suspends easing of COVID-19 capacity limits out of 'abundance of caution'; World at risk of measles outbreaks as COVID-19 disrupts infant shots, report says and more