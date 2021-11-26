Left Menu

Only dramatic contact reduction can break Germany's fourth wave - Spahn

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-11-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 15:26 IST
The situation in Germany is dramatic as never before in the pandemic, Health Minster Jens Spahn said on Friday, warning that only a sharp reduction in social contacts could break the fourth wave.

"The situation is very dramatic, dramatic like at no other moment in this pandemic," Spahn said during a news conference. "The harder we hit the brake the better."

