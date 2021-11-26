Right to be concerned about new COVID variant -WHO's Nabarro

It is appropriate to be concerned about the new COVID coronavirus variant spreading in Southern Africa, the World Health Organisation's Special Envoy on COVID-19 David Nabarro said on Friday.

"My own view is that really it is appropriate to be concerned about this," he told the BBC.

"I'll tell you why: The virus looks like it will have a greater capacity to evade the defenses that we've all built up as a result of the vaccinations we've received since the beginning of this year."

