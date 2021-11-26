Left Menu

WHO cautions against imposing travel restrictions due to new variant

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday cautioned countries against hastily imposing travel restrictions linked to the new B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19, saying they should take a "risk-based and scientific approach". "At this point, implementing travel measures is being cautioned against," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

The WHO, which has convened an experts' meeting on Friday to evaluate whether it constitutes a variant of interest or a variant of concern, will share further guidance for governments on the action they can take, he said. It will take a few weeks to understand the variant's impact, and researchers are working to determine how transmissible it is and how it will affect therapeutics and vaccines, he added.

The WHO, which has convened an experts' meeting on Friday to evaluate whether it constitutes a variant of interest or a variant of concern, will share further guidance for governments on the action they can take, he said. It will take a few weeks to understand the variant's impact, and researchers are working to determine how transmissible it is and how it will affect therapeutics and vaccines, he added.

