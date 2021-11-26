EU to drop need for authorisation to export COVID vaccines in January
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 16:49 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission said on Friday it would discontinue its export-control mechanism for COVID-19 vaccines from January.
The mechanism would be replaced by a monitoring system but would no longer require vaccine makers to secure authorisation to export, a Commission spokeswoman told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Commission
- Commission
Advertisement