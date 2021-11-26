Left Menu

Britain says likely that new variant has spread beyond South Africa

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 16:49 IST
Britain says likely that new variant has spread beyond South Africa
British health minister Sajid Javid said on Friday it was highly likely that a new coronavirus variant called B.1.1.529, which has concerned authorities, has now spread beyond South Africa and Botswana and into other countries.

"The sequence of this variant, currently called B.1.1.529, was first uploaded by Hong Kong from a case of someone travelling from South Africa," Javid told lawmakers.

"The UK was the first country to identify the potential threat of this new variant and to alert international partners. Further cases have been identified in South Africa and in Botswana, and it is highly likely that it has now spread to other countries."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

