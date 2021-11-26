Britain says likely that new variant has spread beyond South Africa
British health minister Sajid Javid said on Friday it was highly likely that a new coronavirus variant called B.1.1.529, which has concerned authorities, has now spread beyond South Africa and Botswana and into other countries.
"The sequence of this variant, currently called B.1.1.529, was first uploaded by Hong Kong from a case of someone travelling from South Africa," Javid told lawmakers.
"The UK was the first country to identify the potential threat of this new variant and to alert international partners. Further cases have been identified in South Africa and in Botswana, and it is highly likely that it has now spread to other countries."
