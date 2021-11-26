COVID-19: Hungary to start talks on permission for Sputnik Light

Hungary's National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition will start talks with its Russian counterparts on Monday on permission to use Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in Hungary, the Hungarian foreign minister said on Friday. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said during a news conference in Russia that was broadcast via his Facebook page that the Sputnik Light vaccine "has had excellent results as a booster shot."

Hungary has used Sputnik V along with Western-made vaccines in its coronavirus vaccination campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)