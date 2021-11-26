COVID-19: Hungary to start talks on permission for Sputnik Light
26-11-2021
Hungary's National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition will start talks with its Russian counterparts on Monday on permission to use Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in Hungary, the Hungarian foreign minister said on Friday. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said during a news conference in Russia that was broadcast via his Facebook page that the Sputnik Light vaccine "has had excellent results as a booster shot."
Hungary has used Sputnik V along with Western-made vaccines in its coronavirus vaccination campaign.
