England's weekly COVID-19 prevalence unchanged - ONS

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-11-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:35 IST
The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England was roughly unchanged at around 1 in 65 people in the week ending Nov. 20, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

"In England, the trend in the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) was uncertain in the week ending 20 November 2021," the ONS said.

