"COVID-19 pill cuts hospitalization, death risk by 30%", acclaims Merck

That compared with a hospitalization rate of 14.1% for placebo patients. In the updated data, 6.8% of those given molnupiravir were hospitalized and one person died, while the other placebo group had a hospitalization rate of 9.7%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:35 IST
Merck & Co Inc said on Friday its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 30% in a study, according to data from all the patients enrolled in a late-stage study.

The company said the data on the drug molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, had been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ahead of a meeting of its expert advisers on Tuesday. A planned interim analysis of the data last month showed that 7.3% of those given molnupiravir twice a day for five days were hospitalized and none had died by 29 days after the treatment. That compared with a hospitalization rate of 14.1% for placebo patients.

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

