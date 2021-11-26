Left Menu

Ten held as Martinique, Guadeloupe rocked by protests over COVID curbs

Authorities in France's Caribbean territories made ten arrests after several police were injured during violent protests there against COVID-19 curbs, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday. Martinique and neighboring Guadeloupe have been hit by unrest over the last week after the French government imposed tougher measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:46 IST
Martinique and neighboring Guadeloupe have been hit by unrest over the last week after the French government imposed tougher measures to curb the spread of the virus. Darmanin said security forces and journalists had been attacked and fired at on both islands. "Several members of the police forces have been injured," he said on Twitter.

Local authorities on Martinique ordered a curfew on Thursday after protesters looted shops and set up burning barricades. Prosecutors said masked protesters had also tried to set fire to the gate of the official residence of the prefect, the most senior representative of the French central state there, but no significant damage had been caused.

Compulsory vaccination for health workers, a measure already introduced in the rest of France, has fuelled resentment among the islands' majority Black population. Some have called the mandate a throwback to France's slavery era, insisting they should be allowed to make their own choices about health treatment. Protesters are also calling for salary hikes and lower energy prices.

In Guadeloupe, where protests began last week https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/paris-must-restore-calm-guadeloupe-after-protests-mayor-2021-11-22, there is a historic mistrust of the government's handling of health crises after many people were systematically exposed to toxic pesticides used in banana plantations in the 1970s.

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

