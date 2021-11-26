Belgium seeks to slow down social life to fight fourth COVID wave

The Belgian government brought in new restrictions on Friday such as early closing of bars and full closure of nightclubs for three weeks to reduce social contact and curb a rapidly spreading fourth wave of COVID-19 infections. "We are confronted with a situation now that is worse than the most pessimistic view of the experts from only two weeks ago," Belgian premier Alexander De Croo told a news conference, saying that the strain on the health service was mounting.

The new measures come just a week after a previous package of coronavirus restrictions, including enforcing wider use of masks and more working from home. Under the new rules, Christmas markets, cultural sites, bars, and restaurants will have to close at 11 p.m., with a maximum of six people per table. Private parties and gatherings are also banned unless they are for weddings or funerals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)