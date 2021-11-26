Left Menu

Delhi adds 23 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs

The national capital reported 23 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, as per the Delhi state health bulletin on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 18:14 IST
Delhi adds 23 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital reported 23 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, as per the Delhi state health bulletin on Friday. With this, the cumulative cases of infection reached 14,40,807 including 301 active cases.

The city reported zero COVID-19 fatalities following which the total death toll remained at 25,095 and the case fatality rate remained at 1.74 per cent. 31 fresh discharges were added to the tally thereby taking the total discharges to 1415,411.

A total of 58,615 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is concerned, 1,02,730 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the city in the last 24 hours. With this, cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far in the city escalated to 2,22,59,133. (ANI)

Also Read: Sharp shooter of Rajesh Bawana gang, 2 others held following encounter in Delhi's Bawana: Police

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021