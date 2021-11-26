Belgium analysing two COVID-19 samples to test for new variant, virologist says

Belgium is analysing two samples of COVID-19 to establish if they are new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, a leading local virologist said on Friday.

Marc Van Ranst, whose laboratory works closely with Belgium's public health body Sciensano, made the comment on Twitter.

"We are currently analysing two suspicious samples," Van Ranst said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)