Belgium analysing two COVID-19 samples to test for new variant, virologist says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-11-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 18:20 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Belgium is analysing two samples of COVID-19 to establish if they are new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, a leading local virologist said on Friday.
Marc Van Ranst, whose laboratory works closely with Belgium's public health body Sciensano, made the comment on Twitter.
"We are currently analysing two suspicious samples," Van Ranst said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Marc Van Ranst
- Belgium
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Four kidnapped South African Indian-origin brothers returned to parents after three weeks
OBITUARY-South Africa's de Klerk brokered end to white rule
CSA announces South Africa 'A' Squad for three-match series against India 'A'
South Africa''s last apartheid president F. W. de Klerk dies
South Africa's last white president, FW de Klerk, dies at home