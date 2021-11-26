U.S. health officials discuss COVID-19 variant with South African scientists - Fauci

Top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday federal health officials were in discussions with South African scientists about the new COVID-19 variant detected in that country, and that no decision had been made on a travel ban.

Fauci told CNN in an interview that there was no indication that the new variant was already in the United States and that it was unclear whether it was resistant to current vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)