Belgium analysing two COVID-19 samples to test for new variant

Belgium is analysing two samples of COVID-19 to establish if they are the new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, a leading local virologist said on Friday. Marc Van Ranst, whose laboratory works closely with Belgium's public health body Sciensano, made the comment on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 18:29 IST
Belgium is analysing two samples of COVID-19 to establish if they are the new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, a leading local virologist said on Friday.

Marc Van Ranst, whose laboratory works closely with Belgium's public health body Sciensano, made the comment on Twitter. "We are currently analysing two suspicious samples," Van Ranst said.

Van Ranst later told Reuters that the samples were suspicious because they were not the Delta variant, which accounts for almost all infections in Belgium. He added the results of the analysis should be known on Friday afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

