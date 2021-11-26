21 virus cases in Haryana, no death

Haryana on Friday reported 21 coronavirus cases, which pushed the state’s infection count to 7,71,643, according to a health bulletin.

No infection death was reported in the state, which has so far recorded 10,054 fatalities.

Eight cases were reported from Panchkula, seven from Gurugram and three from Sonipat.

The total active cases in the state were 135 while the overall recoveries were 7,61,431.

The recovery rate stood at 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

