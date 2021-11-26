Left Menu

21 virus cases in Haryana, no death

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 18:52 IST
Haryana on Friday reported 21 coronavirus cases, which pushed the state’s infection count to 7,71,643, according to a health bulletin.

No infection death was reported in the state, which has so far recorded 10,054 fatalities.

Eight cases were reported from Panchkula, seven from Gurugram and three from Sonipat.

The total active cases in the state were 135 while the overall recoveries were 7,61,431.

The recovery rate stood at 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

