Danish health authorities recommend vaccinating 5-11 year olds against COVID-19
Danish health authorities on Friday recommended vaccinating children aged five to 11 with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The move followed approval to do so from the European Union's drug regulator and the European Commission, authorities said.
