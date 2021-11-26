Belgium detects first case of new COVID-19 variant in Europe

Belgium has detected the first case of the new coronavirus variant which was first found in South Africa, a virologist said on Friday.

Marc Van Ranst, whose laboratory works closely with Belgium's public health body Sciensano, said on Twitter that the variant was found in a traveller returning in Belgium from Egypt on Nov 11. The person developed the first symptoms on Nov. 22, the virologist said

