England's COVID R number rises, likely above 1

England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number has risen and is likely to be above one, with latest estimates showing it between 1.0 and 1.1, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday.

An R number between 1.0 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 10 and 11 other people. Last week R was estimated between 0.8 and 1.0.

The daily growth of infections was estimated between -1% and +2%, compared to -2% and 0% the previous week.

