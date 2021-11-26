Europe steps up to tackle COVID-19 spike; UK sticks to ‘caution’ as its winter strategy

The Czech Republic has declared a state of emergency, Portugal reimposed strict fines and Austria imposed a national lockdown as Europe steps up measures to tackle a worrying spike in COVID-19 infections, largely from the Delta variant.

In contrast, the UK is sticking to what has been characterised as “Plan A” of its winter strategy, with “caution” being the operative word as it continues with a largely restrictions-free scenario.

“The UK remains in a strong position. We’ve made tremendous gains as a result of the decisions that we took over the summer and the initial success of our booster programme,” UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the House of Commons on Friday.

“But we’re heading into winter and our booster programme is still ongoing. So we must act with caution,” he said.

He was speaking after it was confirmed that the UK’s health authorities are investigating the new B.1.1.529 – detected in South Africa with a worrying number of spike mutations that could be potentially more infectious and vaccine-resistant.

While the new variant shares many of the features of the Alpha, Beta and Delta variants, early indications are it may be even more transmissible than the highly transmissible Delta variant – first identified in India and behind the UK’s summer COVID-19 wave, which resulted in its third major nationwide lockdown.

“This [B.1.1.529] variant is a reminder for all of us that this pandemic is far from over. We must continue to act with caution, and do all we can to keep this virus at bay including, once you are eligible, getting your booster shot. We’ve already given over 16 million booster shots,” Javid said.

And, it is this third top-up booster vaccine dose, now being offered to everyone aged above 40 and after a six-month gap from their second dose, that is being credited with much of the UK’s different pandemic trajectory than its European neighbours.

The Delta variant had hit the UK at a time earlier this year when European countries remained locked down and therefore experts believe they are now experiencing the wave that has already swept Britain.

“We are not behind Europe in this wave. They are behind us,” said Professor Paul Hunter from the University of East Anglia.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said this week that Europe is the only region of the world where coronavirus cases are rising. But the UK is on a somewhat different path despite the daily coronavirus infection numbers hovering around the 40,000 mark.

A relatively high vaccination rate and lower vaccine hesitancy, particularly among the elderly, means hospitalisations and deaths are far lower than in previous waves.

“Get your booster as soon as you can” – has been the consistent message from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who repeated it again this week.

“It is by vaccinating our country that we have been able to get your staff back to their place of work, to open our theatres, our restaurants and get back for longer now than any comparator country, to something like normal life,” he said.

And, from the general statistics and Christmas buzz around the Black Friday sales this week, it would seem that this ''something like normal'' is what is in place for the moment.

It is hoped this trend can continue and there will be no need for the so-called ''Plan B'' set out by the government as part of its winter strategy, which would involve mandatory mask wearing and work from home restrictions.

The National Health Service (NHS) vaccination programme is seen as a major success story for the UK – with 88 per cent of those aged 12 and over now having received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Meanwhile, the UK’s neighbours in Europe are attempting to curb the COVID-19 winter spike through various means – from national lockdowns, to limiting access to certain services and pushing for an increase in vaccination rates.

Around 60 per cent of people in Western Europe are fully immunised against COVID-19, but only about half as many are vaccinated in Eastern Europe. Now, all eyes will firmly be on the new potentially highly infectious variant detected in South Africa, which remains under investigation in the UK and Europe.

