BRIEF-Singapore Reports 1,090 New Covid-19 Cases Versus 1,275 Infections The Previous Day; Reports 3 Deaths

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 20:38 IST
Nov 26 (Reuters) -

* SINGAPORE REPORTS 1,090 NEW COVID-19 CASES VERSUS 1,275 INFECTIONS THE PREVIOUS DAY; REPORTS 3 DEATHS

