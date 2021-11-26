BRIEF-Singapore Reports 1,090 New Covid-19 Cases Versus 1,275 Infections The Previous Day; Reports 3 Deaths
Nov 26 (Reuters) -
* SINGAPORE REPORTS 1,090 NEW COVID-19 CASES VERSUS 1,275 INFECTIONS THE PREVIOUS DAY; REPORTS 3 DEATHS
