Russia restricts entry from Africa and Hong Kong over new COVID variant

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-11-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 21:50 IST
Russia is introducing restrictions on travel for foreigners from some African countries as well as Hong Kong to stem the spread of the new variant of coronavirus.

Russia's coronavirus task force said on Friday the measures would be in place from Nov. 28. It also said the new variant, called B.1.1.529, had not yet been found in Russia.

Authorities around the world reacted with alarm on Friday to the new variant, first detected in South Africa. The EU and Britain were among those tightening border controls as researchers sought to find out if the mutation was vaccine-resistant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

