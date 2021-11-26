Left Menu

S.Africa says no engagement with Britain before travel ban

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:20 IST
South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday that Britain had imposed travel restrictions on his country without prior discussion.

Britain banned flights from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia after the detection of a new variant of the COVID-19 virus in South Africa.

