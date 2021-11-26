S.Africa says no engagement with Britain before travel ban
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:20 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday that Britain had imposed travel restrictions on his country without prior discussion.
Britain banned flights from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia after the detection of a new variant of the COVID-19 virus in South Africa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Botswana
- Joe Phaahla
- South Africa
- Britain
- South African
- Namibia
- Zimbabwe
- Eswatini
- Lesotho
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Four kidnapped South African Indian-origin brothers returned to parents after three weeks
Britain's Queen Elizabeth to make first public appearance since hospital stay
F.W. de Klerk, South African president who oversaw end of apartheid, dies at 85
Britain's Queen Elizabeth to attend Remembrance Sunday service
Britain reports 42,408 new COVID cases, 195 deaths