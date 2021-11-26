S.African official says WHO will designate variant as "of concern"
A senior South African health official said he had been told on Friday that the World Health Organisation (WHO) would designate the new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa as a variant "of concern".
"We are busy trying to get some information behind the scenes about what was discussed at the WHO meeting today. Earlier in the day I just got a message to say that they were going to promote this variant to a 'variant of concern'," Nicholas Crisp, acting director general in the health department, told a media briefing.
He did not say who had sent the message.
