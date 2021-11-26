The World Health Organisation on Friday cautioned countries against hastily imposing travel restrictions linked to the new variant detected in South Africa, saying they should take a "risk-based and scientific approach". However, countries across Europe announced new travel curbs as scientists sought to determine if the mutation was vaccine-resistant.

EUROPE * European Union states have agreed to temporarily suspend travel to southern Africa after the detection of a new variant, the presidency of the EU said.

* Belgium identified Europe's first case of the new variant in Europe, adding to those in Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong. * Norway will impose a quarantine on any travellers arriving from South Africa or neighbouring countries.

* Germany readied its air force to transfer COVID-19 patients from overwhelmed hospitals in the south. * Danish health authorities recommended vaccinating young children using Pfizer's vaccine.

* Ireland will make booster shots available to all adults. * The ECB is likely to stop further bond purchases under its pandemic-era support scheme from early next year but will still have other purchasing programmes in its toolkit, a German daily reported.

AMERICAS * Top U.S. advisor Anthony Fauci said a ban on flights from southern Africa was a possibility and the country was rushing to gather data on the new variant.

* France will postpone a deadline for mandatory vaccination of health workers in the French Caribbean until the end of the year, following anti-vaccination riots in Guadeloupe and Martinique. * Protests against restrictions in the French territory of Martinique intensified, after rioters injured police officers, attacked journalists and set fire to the state representative's residence.

* Brazil's health regulator is seeking restrictions for travellers coming from African countries including South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, Namibia and Zimbabwe - but President Jair Bolsonaro appeared to dismiss such measures. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong was among the first places to identify a case of the new variant outside of South Africa and issued a travel-ban for non-residents arriving from eight southern African states. * India restarted exports of vaccines to the global vaccine-sharing network COVAX for the first time since April, and producer Serum Institute of India (SII) forecast a substantial increase in supplies from early next year.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa's rand sank to its lowest since October 2020 and its president will convene a coronavirus council on Sunday following the detection of the new potentially vaccine-resistant variant in the country.

* Israel imposed a travel ban on most African states, after reporting early cases of the new variant. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Merck said updated data from its study of its experimental COVID-19 pill showed the drug was significantly less effective in cutting hospitalizations and deaths than previously reported. * BioNTech, the inventor of the western world's most widely used COVID-19 vaccine, said it expects more data on the new variant within two weeks to help determine whether its shot would have to be reworked.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * U.S. stocks tumbled as markets reopened after Thanksgiving, European shares suffered their worst day in 17 months and oil prices hit two-month lows as fears of the possibly vaccine-resistant variant sent investors scurrying to safe-haven assets.

* OPEC+ is monitoring developments around the new variant, sources said, with some expressing concern that it may worsen the oil market outlook less than a week before a meeting to set policy. * Countries need to decide swiftly on applying travel restrictions linked to the new variant and make such rules uniform, said the head of the United Nations' tourism body.

