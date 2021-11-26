WHO classifies new variant as 'highly transmissible' virus
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 26-11-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 23:55 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
An advisory panel of the World Health Organisation classified a new COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa as a highly transmissible virus of concern and named it “omicron” under its Greek-letter system.
The announcement Friday from the United Nations health agency marks the first time in months that WHO has classified a COVID-19 variant as such. The delta variant, which has become the world's most prevalent, is in the same category.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Nations
- South Africa
- Greek
- World Health Organisation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Matter of concern that United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea being repeatedly weakened by arbitrary interpretation of its definition by some nations: Rajnath Singh.
United Nations calls for efforts to ensure economic future for Colombia ex-rebels
United Nations calls for immediate end to fighting in Ethiopia
United Nations calls for immediate end to fighting in Ethiopia