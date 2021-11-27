Left Menu

Rwanda reinstates 24-hour quarantine for all foreign visitors over COVID-19 variant

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 27-11-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 00:11 IST
Rwanda will reinstate a mandatory 24-hour quarantine for all visitors arriving from Nov. 28 after the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant, its health ministry said on Friday.

"Following confirmation of a serious new #COVID19 variant detected in Southern Africa, @RwandaHealth is reinstating the obligatory 24-hour quarantine in designated hotels for all persons arriving into Rwanda, effective Sunday ... at noon," it said on its Twitter account. Those who quarantine will do so at their own expense, it added.

