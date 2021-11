BRIEF-Novavax Inc - Has Already Initiated Development Of A New Recombinant Spike Protein Based On The Known Genetic Sequence Of B.1.1.529

Novavax Inc: * NOVAVAX INC - HAS ALREADY INITIATED DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW RECOMBINANT SPIKE PROTEIN BASED ON THE KNOWN GENETIC SEQUENCE OF B.1.1.529

* NOVAVAX - WILL HAVE NEW RECOMBINANT SPIKE PROTEIN BASED ON KNOWN GENETIC SEQUENCE OF B.1.1.529 READY FOR TESTING, MANUFACTURING WITHIN NEXT FEW WEEKS * NOVAVAX - RECENT DATA FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL LEAD US TO BELIEVE THAT OUR VACCINE IS LIKELY TO PROVIDE PROTECTION AGAINST NEW, EMERGING COVID-19 VARIANTS Further company coverage:

