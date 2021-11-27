Left Menu

New coronavirus variant not yet detected in Germany - govt

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-11-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 00:59 IST
New coronavirus variant not yet detected in Germany - govt
The new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa has not yet been found in Germany but has likely spread to more countries than has so far been detected, according to an interior ministry report seen by Reuters.

It was unclear whether vaccines were less effective on the new variant or whether it made people more ill, according to the report.

"The mutation profile suggests however that we seriously have to consider the possibility that vaccines may not be as effective," it read.

