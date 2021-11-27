Left Menu

WTO postpones major meeting over COVID-19 concerns - sources

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 27-11-2021 02:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 02:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Trade Organization postponed on Friday its first ministerial meeting in four years in view of the deteriorating health situation, including the emergence of a worrying new coronavirus variant, sources said.

Ministers from the 164 WTO members were due to gather next week for a meeting seen as a test of the WTO's relevance.

