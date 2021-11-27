WTO postpones major meeting over COVID-19 concerns - sources
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 27-11-2021 02:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 02:26 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The World Trade Organization postponed on Friday its first ministerial meeting in four years in view of the deteriorating health situation, including the emergence of a worrying new coronavirus variant, sources said.
Ministers from the 164 WTO members were due to gather next week for a meeting seen as a test of the WTO's relevance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The World Trade Organization
Advertisement