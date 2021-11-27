Brazil registers 315 COVID-19 deaths on Friday
Brazil registered 315 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 12,392 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered a total of 613,957 coronavirus deaths and 22,067,630 confirmed cases.
