PM Modi to chair meeting on discussing Covid situation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 09:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting on the Covid situation and the vaccination drive in the country with top officials on Saturday, official sources said.

The meeting comes amid rising global concerns over a new strain of the coronavirus which the World Health Organization has named 'Omicron' and classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern.

''The prime minister will chair an important meeting on the situation relating to COVID-19 and vaccination with top officials at 10:30 am today,'' a source said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 120.96 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

